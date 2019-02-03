Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Littelfuse (LFUS) to “Hold”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $214,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

