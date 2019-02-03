Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAR Auction Services (KAR) to “Hold”

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KAR. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,067,000 after acquiring an additional 260,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,967,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,555,000 after acquiring an additional 460,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,668,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after acquiring an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

