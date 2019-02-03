Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 555,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 405,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

