Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTI Consulting (FCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders in the form of share repurchases. The company's shares outperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. Despite such positives, FTI Consulting’s international operations exposes it to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The company's business also experiences seasonality. Escalating investments on people are likely to increase the costs incurred by FTI Consulting.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $441,521.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock worth $1,427,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

