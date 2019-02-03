Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnPro Industries (NPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NYSE:NPO opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 324,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.