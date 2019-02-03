Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

In other news, Director Rick Hays bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,027.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,692.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

