Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autohome (ATHM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on Autohome and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.34 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autohome from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

