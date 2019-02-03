Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Prime Group (WPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 1,026,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,492. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 16,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 20,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $99,793.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,117.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,233 shares of company stock worth $620,417. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $4,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 746,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 161,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

