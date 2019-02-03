Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manning and Napier (MN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manning and Napier from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of MN stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 57.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 37.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

