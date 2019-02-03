Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity Residential (EQR) to Hold

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Residential’s fourth-quarter 2018 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny, but came in higher than the year-ago quarter tally. Though results reflected enhanced same-store net operating income (NOI), casualty losses from its Washington, D.C. portfolio and transaction activity in recent years had a negative impact. Going forward, Equity Residential is poised for growth amid economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households. Further, it is expected to benefit from its portfolio-repositioning efforts in high barrier-to-entry/core markets. Also, shares of Equity Residential outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Nevertheless, new apartment supply across its markets will likely continue putting pressure on new lease rates, occupancy and retention and lead to use of high concessions as well.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 121,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $8,752,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,794,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $840,557.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,319,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,989,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,474,000 after purchasing an additional 845,417 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,546,000 after purchasing an additional 801,666 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,985,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,101,000 after purchasing an additional 588,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1,840.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 528,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

