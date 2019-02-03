Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amc Networks (AMCX) to Hold

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMCX. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $62.42 on Friday. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 221.77% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amc Networks by 31.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,670,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,166,000 after buying an additional 631,430 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amc Networks by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at $13,052,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Amc Networks by 142.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 148,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.