Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A. O. Smith (AOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith's fourth-quarter 2018 revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Over the past six months, the stock has underperformed the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Higher advertising costs related to brand building, coupled with developmental and engineering costs associated with new products are concerning. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.56.

AOS stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

