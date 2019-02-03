Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Gold Nevada’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paramount Gold Nevada.

NASDAQ:PZG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its principal project is the Sleeper gold project comprising 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

