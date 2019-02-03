Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Corp (HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.59 Million

Analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report sales of $40.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.26 million. Heska posted sales of $36.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $133.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.64 million to $134.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.67 million, with estimates ranging from $146.86 million to $150.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

HSKA stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.99 million, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.91. Heska has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $114.50.

In related news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $716,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,190 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $331,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,664 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 29.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heska by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

