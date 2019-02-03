Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). J C Penney reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NYSE:JCP opened at $1.32 on Friday. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 221.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 195.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,817 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 8.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,113,897 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $97,730,000 after buying an additional 2,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

