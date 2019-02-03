Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

CHK stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,347,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,328.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,805,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,650. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 137,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8,898.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 647,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 51.5% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 614,720 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 209,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

