Zacks: Analysts Expect Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exela Technologies’ earnings. Exela Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exela Technologies.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $383.03 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exela Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $597.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

