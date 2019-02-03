Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Repligen reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CL King downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,846 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Repligen by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Repligen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

