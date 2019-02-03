Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Yum China worth $74,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 122,857 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,562.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 240,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,620 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.35 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $362,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $137,606.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,591 shares of company stock worth $756,954 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-holdings-trimmed-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.