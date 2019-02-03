W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since inception. The company is also growing its presence in the deep-water GoM fields, where production has grown more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the last eight years. Moreover, the company has 56.3 MMBOE of 1 P reserves in the region. Additionally, the company’s cashflows have witnessed a significant rise in the trailing 12 months. However, the company may cut capital spending which could hurt its production, leading to lower profits. Moreover, higher lease operating expenses will likely deal a further blow to its bottom-line. The company’s balance sheet also reflects weakness. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $701.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.87.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $26,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 43.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,055,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 497.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,268,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

