WSP Global (WSP) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.45.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$67.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.09 and a 1 year high of C$75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 3.78999992891635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.