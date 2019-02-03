World Asset Management Inc Has $447,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 25.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $231.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

