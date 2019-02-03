World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in BT Group plc (BT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BT Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BT Group Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

