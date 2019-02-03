WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) & Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Critical Survey

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) and Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Vitamin Shoppe does not pay a dividend. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Vitamin Shoppe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.32 $404.73 million $0.78 19.79 Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.09 -$252.15 million $0.39 11.74

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe. Vitamin Shoppe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Vitamin Shoppe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Vitamin Shoppe -1.41% 3.48% 1.51%

Risk and Volatility

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Vitamin Shoppe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vitamin Shoppe 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vitamin Shoppe has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.68%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR.

Summary

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR beats Vitamin Shoppe on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, Megafood, and Nature's Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of November 7, 2018, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores under the Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners. It also operates franchise stores. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

