Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Buys 500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WLFC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 59,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

