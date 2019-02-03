William Thompson Sells 2,700 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CNOB stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 359,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 44,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

