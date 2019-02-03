Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

