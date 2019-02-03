Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

