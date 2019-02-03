Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cinemark (CNK)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cinemark by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,656,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.