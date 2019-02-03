Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GoPro (GPRO)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GoPro by 151.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

