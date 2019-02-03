Wedbush Begins Coverage on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

