Wedbush Begins Coverage on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.
NYSE:DIN opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $95.09.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.
