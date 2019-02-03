We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 309,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

