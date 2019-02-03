WBI Investments Inc. Has $39.82 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2,577.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,611 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 61.9% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,222.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 288.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.9% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 74,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

