Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,444. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 8.3% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

