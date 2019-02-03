Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after buying an additional 3,318,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after buying an additional 2,790,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after buying an additional 2,479,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after buying an additional 2,266,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

