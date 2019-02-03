Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Holdings Reduced by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,111 shares during the quarter. Wageworks accounts for about 1.6% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,178,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,938,000 after buying an additional 1,494,766 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after buying an additional 261,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after buying an additional 198,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after buying an additional 198,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 669,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 185,132 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAGE shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $31.85 on Friday. Wageworks Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

