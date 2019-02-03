Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

