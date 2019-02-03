Visa Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

NYSE V opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,187. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 924,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $138,743,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

