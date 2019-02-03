Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,445,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,445,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

CMO stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 18.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

