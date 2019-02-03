Virtu Financial LLC Invests $184,000 in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 604.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,603,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,375,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,494,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,852,000 after buying an additional 879,583 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 674.3% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,451,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Susan Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,444 shares in the company, valued at $789,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLIT opened at $5.31 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Harmonic Profile
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
