Viewray (VRAY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viewray by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Viewray by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,471,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,702 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viewray by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,304,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viewray by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.