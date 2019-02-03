Victory Capital (VCTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

VCTR stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $747.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.