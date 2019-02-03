Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 239.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,237.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $3,595,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

WARNING: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/vertex-pharmaceuticals-vrtx-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.