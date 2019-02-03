Versum Materials (VSM) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

VSM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on Versum Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE:VSM opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. Versum Materials has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

In other news, Director Thomas Riordan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $174,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $580,745.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $989,765. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 966,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 454,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Versum Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,473,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

