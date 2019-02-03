Vereit (VER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Vereit alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VER. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

VER stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 10,873,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,438. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,074,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,362,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,456,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,767,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.