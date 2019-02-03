Vectura Group (VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VEC. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 121.13 ($1.58).

Shares of LON:VEC opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

