Vanguard Group Inc Raises Position in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in American Software were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Software by 276.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on American Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.00 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 68,194 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $671,028.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,584.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $27,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $842,521. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

