Vanguard Group Inc Has $15.39 Million Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,326,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $64.69 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.27.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

