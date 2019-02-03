Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,615,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.36% of Amkor Technology worth $77,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 150,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

