Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $11,340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSP opened at $53.09 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.42) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $48,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $598,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,300 shares of company stock valued at $40,529,288 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

